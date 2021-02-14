State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.67 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,486 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The AES worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in The AES by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

AES stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

