State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celanese by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $132.73 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $140.09. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

