State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 14,239 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of CyberArk Software worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $162.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.