State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total value of $1,900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 348,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,631,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,686 shares of company stock valued at $90,545,648 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $385.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

