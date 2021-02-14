State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,793 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,686,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,702 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at about $61,194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,683,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after buying an additional 749,893 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 223.0% during the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,013,000 after buying an additional 614,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,711,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $69.73 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

