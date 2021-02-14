State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,420 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 30,036 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.