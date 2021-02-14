State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $422.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.72. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,813.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $458,116.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,838,291.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

