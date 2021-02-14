State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $43.69 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $52,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,569.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 20,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,746. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WORK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

