State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $49.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

