State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.