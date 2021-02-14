State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,048 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.