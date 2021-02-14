State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

IP stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

