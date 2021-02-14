State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,039 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of HubSpot worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $502.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $527.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.61.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

