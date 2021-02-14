State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,472 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

