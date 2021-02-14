State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,473 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 148.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 120,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. UBS Group downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.84.

Shares of SEDG opened at $330.89 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.64 and its 200 day moving average is $260.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

