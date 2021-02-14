State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,108 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $130.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $131.40.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.