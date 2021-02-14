State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,563 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in FMC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FMC by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after acquiring an additional 320,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Rowe increased their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

