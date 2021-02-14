State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,899 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Varian Medical Systems worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average of $172.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.44.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

