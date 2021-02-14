State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,916 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.92% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 289.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

