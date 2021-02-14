State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,022 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 161.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $2,493,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,256,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

