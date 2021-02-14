State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,621 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

ALNY opened at $157.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

