State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,909 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,601 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

