State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 49,739 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,739 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 665.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,810 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 167.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

