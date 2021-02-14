State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,236 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

