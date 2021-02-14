State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,311 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $141.99 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

