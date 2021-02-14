State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,678 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Western Digital worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

