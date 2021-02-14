State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 579 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $286.22 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $287.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

