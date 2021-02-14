State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,051 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Trimble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $75.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.