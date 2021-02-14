State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,431 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $20,971,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock worth $25,405,082 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

