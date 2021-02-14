State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $80.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722,695 shares of company stock valued at $124,809,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

