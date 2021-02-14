State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 216,373 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,373 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 65,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.15 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

