State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 109,050 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,050 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.43% of Stifel Financial worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SF opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

