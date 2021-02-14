State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 14,237 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Generac worth $23,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Generac by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 6,984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after acquiring an additional 202,549 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Generac by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $326.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $330.30.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.46.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

