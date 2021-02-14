State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 240,766 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 156.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,766 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

