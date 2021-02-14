State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 86,332 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,332 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.28% of Comerica worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

