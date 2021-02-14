State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.44% of SailPoint Technologies worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,599. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIL opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6,314.69 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

