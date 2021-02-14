State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.30% of BlackLine worth $22,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.