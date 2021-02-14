State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,263 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.20% of XPO Logistics worth $21,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Truist boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.96.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.