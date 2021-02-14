State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $23.11 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of PACCAR worth $23,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.00 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

