State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,069 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after buying an additional 659,224 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 148.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 812,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 485,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722,695 shares of company stock valued at $124,809,126. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.