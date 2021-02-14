State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 298.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in NetEase were worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 12,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $132.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.