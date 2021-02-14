State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,510 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 64,604 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Citrix Systems worth $23,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,662,836.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

