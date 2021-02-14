State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Public Storage worth $26,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

NYSE:PSA opened at $231.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.05. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.