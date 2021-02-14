State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 12,614 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Republic Services worth $25,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

