State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,285,840 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285,840 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of FOX worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in FOX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 17.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in FOX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

