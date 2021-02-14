State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 30,688 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,230 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 30,688 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $23,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of EOG opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

