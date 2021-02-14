State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of State Street worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

