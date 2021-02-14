Stealth Achieves Market Cap of $4.30 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $19,475.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000802 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00021706 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,592,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

