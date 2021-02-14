Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,950 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 801,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 375,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.