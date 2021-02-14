Steem Dollars Trading 31% Higher This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $25.38 million and $5.14 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00008558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,622.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.53 or 0.01403755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.08 or 0.00522554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043038 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004037 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,098,596 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.